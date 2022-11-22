Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $12.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.24. 60,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,634. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.44 and a 200 day moving average of $248.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,858 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $31,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,246,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

