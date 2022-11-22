Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Insider Activity

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,293 shares of company stock worth $123,181. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

