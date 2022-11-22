Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Air T Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $29.53.
Insider Activity
In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,293 shares of company stock worth $123,181. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.