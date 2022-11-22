Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$39.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.09.

Several analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.08. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$25.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

