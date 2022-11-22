Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

