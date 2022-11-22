Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $85.98 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.01665699 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00013025 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00035223 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.43 or 0.01674005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001470 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.