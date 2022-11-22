Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $14.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Alphatec Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ ATEC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $998.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.
