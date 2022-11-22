American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) EVP Sells $176,806.00 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vasu Raja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,306,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,768,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

