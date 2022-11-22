American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.36. 42,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,688. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

