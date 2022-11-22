American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

AHOTF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.53.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

