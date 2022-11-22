Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPH. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
