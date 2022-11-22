Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPH. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

