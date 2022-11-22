Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Edgestream Partners L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,459 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after acquiring an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $52,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $79.40. 23,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

