Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.30

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 1040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 7.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.