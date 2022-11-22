ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 7.30 at Credit Suisse Group

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY remained flat at $4.19 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. ams-OSRAM has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Research analysts expect that ams-OSRAM will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

