Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $159.24, but opened at $166.01. Analog Devices shares last traded at $163.63, with a volume of 27,874 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

