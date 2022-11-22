Analysts Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Price Target at GBX 76.40

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.40 ($0.90).
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
AGR stock opened at GBX 57.05 ($0.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 47.43 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.35 ($0.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.15.
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
