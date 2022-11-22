Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price at $68.50

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $70.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.