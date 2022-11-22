Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $10.13

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.