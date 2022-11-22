Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Price Target at $150.00

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

