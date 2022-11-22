Analysts’ Upgrades for November 22nd (AFLYY, APPS, ATVI, BP, CBAOF, CBUMY, CC, CCOZF, DLAKY, ETTYF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a conviction-buy rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.50.

Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SSE (LON:SSE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 2,050 ($24.24) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,825 ($21.58).

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

