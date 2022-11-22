Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN)

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

11/11/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.75.

11/11/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.25 to C$14.50.

10/24/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

10/20/2022 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 269,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

