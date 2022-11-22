Analyzing Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Gatos Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,238.82 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -10.18 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A

Gatos Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -18.18% -17.88% Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Gold Reserve and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00

Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Gold Reserve on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

(Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.