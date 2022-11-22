Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Has $4.70 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 12.5% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.36. 463,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,546,828. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $391.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

