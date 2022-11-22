Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $1.73 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. JD.com makes up about 4.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. 275,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,881,275. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.