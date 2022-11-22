Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Angang Steel Price Performance

Shares of ANGGF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

