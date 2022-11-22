Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Angang Steel Price Performance
Shares of ANGGF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
About Angang Steel
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angang Steel (ANGGF)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.