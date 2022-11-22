Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 1.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

AIRC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 6,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

