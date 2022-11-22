AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Sells $216,428.00 in Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AppHarvest Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of APPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 1,945,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,444. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

