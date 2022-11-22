Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.82 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $72.82 million and $2.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00076782 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059367 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009966 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022826 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005511 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
