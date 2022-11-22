argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,325 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for 1.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.52% of argenx worth $1,151,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.67. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $403.77.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.14.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

