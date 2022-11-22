Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €2.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.45) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.42 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of €6.27 ($6.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

