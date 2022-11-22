Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.65% of Generac worth $356,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Generac by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Generac by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 2.5 %

GNRC traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. 15,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,698. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $463.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $204.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

