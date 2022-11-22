Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $305.83 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.31% of SVB Financial Group worth $305,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.30. 12,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,513. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $755.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average of $379.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

