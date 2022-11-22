Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $431.28 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $431,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. 18,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 436.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

