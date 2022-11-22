Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $479.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.38% of Lululemon Athletica worth $479,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,247,000 after buying an additional 76,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $350.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,537. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $473.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

