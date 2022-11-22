Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $583.40 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,333 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.15% of Schlumberger worth $583,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 206,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,515,909. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

