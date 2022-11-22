Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 553,782 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.88% of Arista Networks worth $536,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,561 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,336 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.