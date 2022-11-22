Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 553,782 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.88% of Arista Networks worth $536,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.
ANET stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
