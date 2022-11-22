Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 657,349 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $283,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

NYSE LOW traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $215.41. 46,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

