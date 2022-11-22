Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 98,303 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,749,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 98,303 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.63% of American Express worth $658,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

