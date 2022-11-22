Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,213 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $210,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. 93,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $253.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

