Arweave (AR) Price Hits $9.07

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Arweave has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $302.96 million and $32.24 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $9.07 or 0.00055640 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,305.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00669803 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00235958 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000704 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
