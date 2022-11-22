ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.15.

Shares of ASML traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $585.42. 17,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $859.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.30 and a 200-day moving average of $502.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

