Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $308,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.82. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,771. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.