AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,386 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 57,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 261,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 149,473 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 114,272 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 105,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 560,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,050,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

