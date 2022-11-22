Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Up 12.5%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 72,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.09).

Autins Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Autins Group

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

