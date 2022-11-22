Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.56-$6.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.83 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.19.
Autodesk Stock Performance
ADSK traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $208.91. 84,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,484. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $325.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
