Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.56-$6.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.83 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.19.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $208.91. 84,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,484. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $325.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

