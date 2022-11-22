Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.19.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.8 %

Autodesk stock opened at $206.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.76. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $325.21.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

