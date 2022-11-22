Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.90. 2,308,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $310.70. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

