Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $257.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

