Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.98 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.98 or 0.00043143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $671.40 million and $79.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00229948 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.30858522 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $59,699,358.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.