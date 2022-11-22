Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,397 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $209.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $258.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

