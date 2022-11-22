Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.40.

BDX opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average is $243.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

